Five killed, 26 injured in Assam after their vehicle hit a tree

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Five people, including a Class IX boy, were killed while 26 others injured when a vehicle, in which they were travelling in, met with an accident at Tangla in Assam.



The police said the mishap occurred in the wee hours of Saturday when the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a tree by the roadside.



One person died on the spot while four others died either while they were being taken to a hospital or at the hospital. The injured were evacuated by the locals. Those who sustained grievous injuries were rushed to Guwahati.



The victims were members of a marriage party. They were returning home with the bride after the wedding. The newly-married couple was travelling in another vehicle.



The driver of the vehicle surrendered before the police. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal mourned the deaths. He prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.