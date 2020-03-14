Jaipur diary: Coronavirus, electric pole protest, honouring women and more

Rajesh Asnani By

Masked groom sends out corona message



At a time when the deadly coronavirus outbreak has put fear in the minds of millions and has sent markets crashing across the globe, people in Rajasthan are also spending sleepless nights over it. And, in a bid to dispel anxiety, campaigns are being run at government and non-government levels. And, a groom, along with his kin in Jodhpur, seemed to have taken the message to heart when they arrived at the wedding party wearing protective masks. Krishna, the groom, said his father, Muralidhar, and mother, Bindu, decided to send out a message to stay safe at a time people are living in fear of a Corona outbreak.

Electric pole protest against power bill hike



BJP MLA Suresh Singh Rawat drew eyeballs when he reached the Rajasthan Assembly with an electricity pole with power bills attached to it. Opening up on his novel protest, the Pushkar MLA said it was his way of protesting the hike in electricity bills. He said the bills affixed to the pole were of farmers in his Assembly segment. He said the farmers claimed there was not a measure of current in their electric cables and yet, they had been charged for it. Rawat said, “While the state government continues to hike power bills in all three segments — domestic, commercial and agriculture — the demand of electricity isn’t being met.”

15 superwomen honoured in Jaipur



Jaipur recently played host to the International Women’s Day, 2020 awards ceremony where 15 women were honoured for their unique contributions to the society. State Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh gave away the awards at the event organised by the Indian Council for UN Relations. Among the honorees was Ruma Devi from ‘Gramin Vikas aur Chetna Sansthan’ of Barmer, who organisation has grown by leaps and bounds and has 22,000 people currently working for it. Mental health expert Nidhi Prajapati was also honoured for improving the mental health of students appearing for competitive exams.

Railway station gets health check-up machines



In a bid to relieve people of expenses incurred in medical examinations, the Indian Railways installed health check-up machines at the Jaipur railway station last week. In total, 18 types of medical tests could be availed by virtue of this device. The tests are divided into three categories and all could be availed at subsidised rates of R50, R80 and R100 per passenger. The devices have been made operational from 9.00 am to 8.00 pm. It will enable a visitor get a basic health check-up done on arriving at the railway station. A technical attendant will help the passengers through the process.