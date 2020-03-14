STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah, seeks 'release' of rebel Congress MLAs

Nath assured Shah in the letter that the Congress government in the state will provide excellent security to these 22 MLAs, if they are 'released'.

Published: 14th March 2020 11:54 PM

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to ensure the "release" of 22 Congress legislators held "captive" in Bengaluru.

The BJP has held these MLAs captive, Nath alleged in the four-page letter.

"Please use your power as Union home minister so that 22 Congress MLAs held captive can safely reach Madhya Pradesh and participate in the Assembly session beginning from March 16 without any allurement and fear," the letter, shared by Congress spokesperson with the media, said.

Twenty-two Madhya Pradesh MLAs, supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia who left the Congress to join the BJP, have resigned, reducing the Kamal Nath-led government to minority in the Assembly.

READ| MP Speaker accepts resignation of 6 rebel Cong MLAs, floor test likely tom

Nath assured Shah in the letter that the Congress government in the state will provide excellent security to these 22 MLAs, if they are "released".

Earlier this month, BSP MLA Rambai and his family members were freed from the "captivity" of BJP leaders in Gurugram (Haryana), Nath claimed.

Later, three Congress MLAs and an independent were taken to Bengaluru by BJP MLA Arvind Singh Bhadoriya as was evident from the list of passengers of the charter plane, he alleged.

On March 9, 19 MLAs were taken to Bengaluru by BJP leaders by three charter planes, Nath claimed.

Their "personal communication facilities" (mobile phones) were taken away and they were held captive and the Karnataka BJP is bearing the expenses of their stay in Bengaluru, he alleged.

Resignations of these MLAs were submitted to Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker in Bhopal by BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh, he pointed out.

"This is an unprecedented situation" because on the one hand the BJP is holding them captive and on the other hand it is demanding a floor test, Nath said, adding that a trust vote has no meaning in this situation.

Mentioning that Governor Lalji Tandon had informed him on Friday that these MLAs should be given CRPF security, Nath said if the Karnataka police secure their `release', his government would provide them maximum security.

Earlier in the day, MP BJP delegation had called on the governor and demanded floor test before the beginning of the budget session on March 16.

TAGS
Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh crisis Jyotiraditya Scindia
