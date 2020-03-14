STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man tests positive for coronavirus in Jaipur upon return from Spain

Published: 14th March 2020 09:25 PM

Passengers wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus | Pti

Passengers wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 24-year-old man from Jaipur tested positive for coronavirus upon his return from Spain on Saturday, a senior government official said.

With this, the official said, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Rajasthan has risen to four, including an Italian couple.

"The 24-year-old male who returned from Spain on March 14 has tested positive today. He flew to Delhi from Madrid and then from Delhi to Jaipur in an Air India flight," said Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh.



"We are getting the manifest of both the flights and have started extensive local contact tracing," he said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan now stands at four, Singh said.

Three patients, including the man who tested positive on Saturday, have been kept in isolation at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here.

The Italian man, who was the first confirmed coronavirus case in Rajasthan, and an 85-year-old man from Jaipur, with a travel history to Dubai, are the other two patients.

The Italian tourist's wife was shifted from SMS Hospital to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences after she recovered.

She remains under observation.




