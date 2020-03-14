STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Medical officer in Jammu and Kashmir suspended for refusing to monitor suspected coronavirus cases

Quoting the order issued by the deputy commissioner on Friday, the officials said Tehsildar Haveli reported that Bhatti, deputed in surveillance team, refused to perform his duty.

Published: 14th March 2020 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi metro passenger wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: A medical officer here was placed under suspension for allegedly refusing surveillance duty to monitor suspected coronavirus cases placed under home quarantine in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

Saleem Bhatti was suspended with immediate effect by Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav, with direction to the medical superintendent of the district hospital to initiate disciplinary action against him, the officials said.

Quoting the order issued by the deputy commissioner on Friday, the officials said Tehsildar Haveli reported that Bhatti, deputed in surveillance team, refused to perform his duty.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Centre announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of dead

The order said medical professionals are critical to government efforts in these difficult times when the government is putting all-out efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"Across the globe, medical professionals have gone beyond call of duty to contain the spread of COVID-19 and Jammu and Kashmir is no exception.

"However, such lackadaisical attitude on part of one single doctor can make efforts of all other health professionals futile," the order said.

It said the medical superintendent, district hospital Poonch, would initiate disciplinary action against the suspended doctor and submit the action taken report to the office of the deputy commissioner at the earliest.

"During suspension period, he will remain attached with district hospital Poonch at the disposal of medical superintendent for further duty," the order said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jammu and Kashmir Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp