STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP governor strips six Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists of cabinet portfolios

Earlier, the CM met the governor and handed over a three-page letter, accusing the BJP of being involved in horse-trading and holding the Congress MLAs in captivity.

Published: 14th March 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Six Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists and rebel Congress MLAs were removed as cabinet ministers by Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday, just a few hours after Chief Minister Kamal Nath met him, accusing opposition BJP of indulging in horse-trading and holding 22 Congress MLAs in “captivity” to destabilise his government.

On March 10, the CM had written to the Governor to sack the six MLAs — Tulsi Silawat (health minister), Imarti Devi (women and child development minister), Pradumn Singh Tomar (food and civil supplies), Govind Singh Rajput (transport and revenue), Prabhuram Chaudhary (school education) and Mahendra Singh Sisodiya (labour) — as cabinet ministers.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh crisis: Cabinet ministers resign as Scindia loyalists skip Congress meet in Bhopal

The six are among the 22 Congress MLAs, who had sent their resignation as legislators to the Vidhan Sabha Speaker and the Governor on March 10, pushing the 15-month old Kamal Nath government into deep crisis. With the Governor stripping the six Scindia loyalists of their portfolios, the departments they were in charge of were allotted to other cabinet members.

Earlier, the CM met the governor and handed over a three-page letter, accusing the BJP of being involved in horse-trading and holding the Congress MLAs in captivity. In the letter, the CM said he was ready to take a floor test during the Budget Session of the Assembly, starting March 16.

“The very edifice of democracy is in danger. The situation merits a proper investigation so that the persons responsible for derailing the democratic institutional process are exposed and punished,” the CM wrote.

‘Free the legislators before floor test’

Talking to mediapersons, CM Kamal Nath said, “For the floor test and the budget, the 22 MLAs need to be set free. If the MLAs aren’t being held captive, why aren’t they being allowed to speak to the media?”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia Madhya Pradesh Crisis Madhya Pradesh Government
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp