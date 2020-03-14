STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi assured there will be no demographic change in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari, also the president of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), told ANI that the meeting went on really well and he was very gracious.

former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari

Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured us that there would be no demographic change in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said Altaf Bukhari on Saturday, who met him along with 24-member delegation here.

READ| NC, Congress dub Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party as ‘Delhi’s party’

"PM Modi said no demographic change will be done. He is a man of commitment. His heart beats for people of Jammu and Kashmir."

"He understands what the people of Jammu and Kashmir want. He appreciated when we said that we want the same laws as the rest of the country," added Bukhari.

"PM has assured us that the issues pertaining to domicile, land, and jobs will be addressed soon. Nobody will take away the lands and jobs of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He also said that soon a law will be brought for this. The PM told me that they do not want to disempower the majority," he said.

When asked to comment on the abrogation of Article 370, Bukhari said: "I don't think we need to say a lot for something which is before the Supreme Court. Political parties have gone to court. It has been challenged."

"Only the Supreme Court or a political consensus between Prime Minister Modi and the opposition can restore Article 370," added Bukhari after meeting PM Modi earlier today here.

On being asked that foreign media had reported that the abrogation of Article 370 will cause violence but nothing happened, Bukhari said: "First of all, I'll give credit to the people who did not choose to come on the road. Secondly, credit definitely also goes to the planners."

Aiming to provide relief to the people "facing challenges since August 5 last year," former People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Bukhari launched his party on March 8, also the International Women's Day.

"I didn't leave the PDP. I wish them all the best. Politics is a medium of service. We are common people ... our party is new. People are the same. Hum Puraane Khidmatgaar Hain," he said.

In reply to a question, Bukhari said: "We requested the PM that everyone in preventive detention should be released. One does not join someone due to greed. Our party has been formed with an aim. This is a party consisting of common people... Koi Bhi Kisi Lalach Ke Wajah Se Kisi Ke Saath Nahi Hota Hai/Ek Maksad Ki Wajah Se Ye Jamaat Bani Hai. Ye Aam Logon Ki Jamaat Hai."

Altaf Bukhari Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp