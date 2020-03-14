STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Umar Khalid spoke of triggering riots in Delhi, says former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis, who said several anti-CAA protests were staged to create anarchy, also alleged that two ministers were present in this programme where Khalid spoke.

Published: 14th March 2020 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MMUBAI: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday claimed former JNU student leader Umar Khalid gave a anti-CAA speech in Maharashtra's Amravati last month saying violence should be triggered in Delhi during US President Donald Trump's visit.

Fadnavis, who said several anti-CAA protests were staged to create anarchy, also alleged that two ministers were present in this programme where Khalid spoke.

Demanding that the state government take action against Khalid, Fadnavis said, "I exposed (in the House) how the state government is not making clarification on CAA, NRC and NPR to ensure there is no peace".

"The board of the programme (in which Khalid gave the speech) had photographs of two state ministers. What he (Khalid) said in his speech, happened in Delhi. But the state government is not even acting against him," Fadnavis alleged.

Fadnavis did not name the two ministers but said he would give evidence on this to CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking to reporters outside the state legislature building here, he said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) does not snatch away citizenship of any Indian.

He said no document is sought from citizens under the National Population Register (NPR), which he added, was brought by the Congress-led UPA in 2010.

"Notwithstanding this situation, protests are being staged to deliberately cause anarchy and funding is done for the protests through the Popular Front of India. Since the fund is used to spread anarchy, it has to be categorised as terror-funding.  The court will decide on it," he said.

"The ED (Enforcement Directorate) has brought out evidences of such funding. The state government has been a mute spectator to all this for the sake of votes," Fadnavis said. He said some protests may have been spontaneous, but not all.

Fadnavis demanded the Uddhav Thackeray government clarify that the CAA was not against any Indian citizen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Umar Khalid Devendra Fadnavis Delhi riots
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp