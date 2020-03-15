59-year-old woman tests positive for coronavirus in Aurangabad, total cases in state rise to 32
The woman who tested positive for coronavirus in Aurangabad, had travel history to Russia and Kazakhstan.
Published: 15th March 2020 02:12 PM
MUMBAI: A 59-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Sunday, a state health official said.
With this, the number of coronavirus positive cases has gone up to 32 in the state.
"The woman has tested positive for coronavirus infection. She had travelled to Russia and Kazakhstan. She has been quarantined at Dhoot Hospital in Aurangabad," the official said.