Coronavirus outbreak: Madhya Pradesh jail inmates to give 2,000 masks to health department

By PTI

JABALPUR: Inmates of a jail in Madhya Pradesh will supply 2,000 masks they have manufactured to the state health department in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Sunday.

The inmates of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail in Jabalpur started making the masks after a request from the state health department, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jails)(Jabalpur range) Gopal Tamrakar told PTI.

"A team of 50 inmates are engaged in making 2,000 masks. These will be supplied by March 16. The cost per piece is Rs 7. The cotton cloth used for preparing the masks has been made in the power looms installed in the jail itself," he said.

He said the chief medical and health officer inspected a few mask samples made by the inmates and certified that they conformed to World Health Organisation specifications.

"We received the approval on Friday and a thousand masks are ready presently," the DIG informed.