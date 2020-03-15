Coronavirus scare: 10 people with travel history to abroad admitted to Kolkata hospital with symptoms

By PTI

KOLKATA: Ten persons have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Beliaghata ID and BG Hospital here with novel coronavirus-like symptoms, a senior health department official said on Sunday.

All the 10 persons, who are from across the state, have a history of travelling abroad or coming in contact with foreigners, he said.

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | UK national tests positive for coronavirus; 20 passengers deboarded at Kochi airport

One of the two admitted persons from the city had travelled to Switzerland in the last week of February, the official said.

"The other city resident had recently travelled to Darjeeling with a British citizen. After returning from the hill town, he complained of fever and cold," he said.

Swab and blood samples of the admitted persons have been sent for medical examination, the official said.

In the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the West Bengal government had announced the closure of educational institutes till March 31.

Board examinations, however, will continue as per schedule.