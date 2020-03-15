STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Schools, colleges, libraries, theatres, marriage halls closed in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday announced that schools, colleges, libraries, cinema halls, marriage halls, public gatherings, etc., will remain shut till further orders.

Muliplex operator PVR Cinemas. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Amid coronavirus outbreak concerns, Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday announced that schools, colleges, libraries, cinema halls, marriage halls, public gatherings, etc., will remain shut till further orders.

Addressing a press conference after a Cabinet meeting, Cabinet Minister PC Sharma said: "Schools, colleges, libraries, cinema halls, marriage halls, public gatherings, etc., have been shut till further orders. 50 isolation centres have been set up in the state. We are working on a war footing to tackle the coronavirus infection."

"A total of 9,312 passengers have been screened at airports in the state. All the suspected cases of coronavirus are under observation. We have also asked the High Court to take up only important cases," he added.

Sharma said that MLAs who have come from Jaipur, Haryana, and Bengaluru should be medically tested.

He said: "It was discussed in the state Cabinet meeting that our MLAs who have come from Jaipur should be medically tested. Those in Haryana and Bengaluru should also be medically tested."

The Cabinet has decided that Ramu Tekam Betul and Rashid Suhail Siddiqui will be members of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission.

"The meeting also approved a 5 per cent hike from 12 per cent to 17 per cent in the dearness allowance for the state government employees, which will be disbursed from April 1," Sharma said.

