Despite no COVID-19 case, Bihar introduces alternate-day duty roster for junior government employees

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Although, no confirmed positive case of coronavirus has been found in Bihar, the state has become the first in the country to implement the alternate-day duty roster for the employees of group C and D amid prevailing COVID-19 outbreak. This has been implemented as a preventive step against the transmission of coronavirus.

A formal order has been issued to all departments, barring health department, to ensure an alternate day duty roster with the employees of both Group C and D with immediate effect in order to keeping their safety from the infection of COVID-19. Chief secretary Deepak Kumar hinted on the implementation of such kind of duty roster for the first time in the country in Bihar.

Around 20 to 25 lakh employees of group C and D would be benefited from this system of assigned duties from safety points of view on the coronavirus panic. Besides this, state government has already closed schools, colleges, movie halls, parks and zoos besides banning public events and engagements which pull crowds till March 31.

In Bihar, as many as 274 persons upon their return from different countries affected with coronavirus outbreak,have been identified and placed under the "Home Quarantine". Along this, more than 1.5 lakh passengers have been so far screened at different transit points including the Patna and the Gaya airports after Janaury 15 .