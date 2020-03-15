Elderly man killed, three injured in road accident in J&K's Ramban

By PTI

JAMMU: A 75-year-old man died and three others, including a police officer, sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

A mini-load carrier on its way to Jammu collided with an SUV coming from the opposite direction at Champa near Batote town, resulting in the death of 75-year-old Des Raj, a resident of Kishtwar, a police official said.

Raj's wife Santosha Kumari (72), son Inspector Vijay Bhagat (55) and Sunil Kotwal (15) of Padder were injured in the accident and later hospitalised.