Four dead, 22 injured as pick-up van overturns in Chattisgarh's Jashpur

By PTI

RAIPUR: Three women and a five-year-old boy were killed and 22 people were injured when their pick-up van overturned in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night under Dharamjaigarh police station limits when 30 villagers from Lailunga were returning after visiting a temple in Ambetikara, an official said.

"The driver lost control of the speeding vehicle near Charkhapara village after which it skidded off the road and overturned. Three women and a 5-year-old boy were killed on the spot," he said.

"The 22 injured have been admitted in a hospital in Pathalgaon in neighbouring Jashpur district," he added.