STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan's kin booked for extortion

A case of extortion has been registered against Priyadarshani Nikalje, niece of Rajan, and two others, the anti-extortion cell official said.

Published: 15th March 2020 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Notorious gangster Chhota Rajan

Notorious gangster Chhota Rajan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Pune police booked three people, including a relative of jailed gangster Chhota Rajan, for allegedly extorting Rs 50 lakh from a man over a domestic dispute, an official said on Saturday.

A case of extortion has been registered against Priyadarshani Nikalje, niece of Rajan, and two others, the anti-extortion cell official said.

"A man was having a dispute with his wife. Nikalje intervened and gave a complaint against the man and then demanded Rs 50 lakh from him to withdraw it. He has said he was threatened with a gun," he said.

"On Friday evening, one of the accused, Dhiraj Sable, came to collect Rs 25 lakh in the cantonment area from the complainant. We arrested him. Nikhalje and one more accused are at large," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhota Rajan gangster
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp