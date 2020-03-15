STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaipur doctors cure three out of four coronavirus patients via combination of medicines

The doctors of the hospital have decided to shift the patients found negative in the hospital of Rajasthan Health Sciences University.

Published: 15th March 2020 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

A worker sweeps the lawn of a closed cinema hall in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Bikaner

A worker sweeps the lawn of a closed cinema hall in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Bikaner. (Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Amid the global scare over coronavirus, a major piece of good news has surfaced in Jaipur. Three out of the four COVID-19 patients have been cured with a novel combination of medicines given to Malaria, Swine Flu and HIV positive patients at the state's biggest government hospital, the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur.

69-year-old Andrey Carly and his wife who came to visit Jaipur with 23 other tourists from Italy, has been tested negative from coronavirus in Rajasthan. Now, the report of a person from Jaipur's Raja Park area, who returned from Dubai has also come negative after treatment.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE ON COVID-19

The doctors of the hospital have decided to shift the patients found negative in the hospital of Rajasthan Health Sciences University. The Italian woman has already been transferred to the RUHS Hospital.

CM Ashok Gehlot has also congratulated the doctors through tweets. "Happy to share, three corona patients including two senior citizens with comorbid issues at SMS hospital, Jaipur have been treated successfully & their test reports are now negative. My heartiest compliments to SMS doctors & staff for their commendable & dedicated service in treating corona patients," he said in a tweet.

ALSO READ| Agra woman tests positive for coronavirus, father booked for concealing information

"This news should reassure those feeling stressed. My appeal to people is to take precautions and avoid visiting crowded places. State govt is continuously monitoring the situation & enhancing medical facilities for corona testing & treating patients," he added in another tweet.

Other than these three, one more patient who had come from Spain was also tested positive and he is undergoing treatment now.

