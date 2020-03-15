STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party delegation meets Amit Shah

"The home minister made it clear that there was no question on the issue of any demographic change," Bukhari said.

Published: 15th March 2020 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah met with a delegation from J&K’s newly formed Apni Party led by Shri Altaf Bukhari.

Amit Shah met with a delegation from J&K’s newly formed Apni Party led by Shri Altaf Bukhari. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief of newly-formed 'JK Apni Party' Altaf Bukhari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday during which the minister allayed fears of demographic changes in Jammu and Kashmir and also assured for early return of statehood.

Emerging after a nearly two-hour long meeting with the home minister, Bukhari, a businessman-turned-politician who led a delegation of the party, said various issues, including apprehension of people of a possible demographic change, early restoration of statehood and release of political prisoners were discussed.

"The home minister made it clear that there was no question on the issue of any demographic change," Bukhari said.

He said the home minister also reiterated that the government was committed for early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and also said that the process of delimitation would be completed in the most scientific manner at the earliest.

The meeting came a day after the delegation had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officers were present at the meeting. During the meeting, the home minister also assured the delegation that the domicile rights of people would be protected, Bukhari said.

The JK Apni Party chief also raised various other issues, including autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, age relaxation of youths from union territory appearing in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, relief in horticulture and agriculture, besides the tourism sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Apni Party delegation Amit Shah
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp