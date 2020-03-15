STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Palm reader told me SP will win 350 seats in 2022 UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday that his party would win 351 seats in the next state Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 15th March 2020 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said a palm reader had recently predicted that he will win 350 of the 403 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and asserted that if voted to power, his government will hold a caste-wise census.

State BJP chief Swatantradev Singh likened Yadav to 'Mungerilal' for his statement and said that the Samajwadi Party's claim of winning the 2022 election will remain a dream.

Speaking to reporters here at the party office, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "While going to Delhi on a flight, a person saw my palms and told me that if I work hard, I will form the next government by winning 350 seats."

"I have decided that we will win one seat more than 350. Together we will win 351 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections," he added.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP, Yadav said if the saffron party can win 300 seats in the state by spreading lies, the SP can win 351 seats by working honestly.

"If the BJP can spread lies and win 300 seats, then we through our honest hardwork can win 351 seats. We will definitely achieve this," he said.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP-led NDA won 325 seats with 48.7 per cent votes, the SP won 47 seats with 21.8 per cent votes and the Bahujan Samaj Party won 19 seats with 22.2 per cent votes.

Yadav further said if the Centre does not go for caste-wise census, then the SP will conduct it in Uttar Pradesh after winning the 2022 Assembly polls.

"What is reason that they (BJP) are not going for caste-wise census. A number of problems in the society will be resolved if it is done. We will devise a way so that every community is allotted resources according to its population size," he said.

Reacting to Yadav's claim, the UP BJP chief said, "Akhilesh Yadav is oblivious to ground reality. His claim of bagging 351 seats is 'Mungerilal ka sapna' (dream) which will never come true as he indulges in politics of dynasty, appeasement, corruption and anarchy. People will not vote for him".

"Despite making repeated efforts to form caste-based alliances from 2014 to 2019, and still being rejected by the public, the SP chief is unable to accept the fact that people have rejected the politics of caste, dynasty and corruption," he said.

Mungerilal was the main character of the popular show, 'Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne', on Doordarshan in the 1990s.

The show was about a clerk who is bullied by his boss in the office and wife at home.

His escape from his unpleasant world is through daydreaming where he takes revenge from his boss and also dates his pretty colleague.

Attacking chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said, "Yogi does not like the country's Constitution which secures the rights of Dalits and those belonging to the deprived and backward sections of the society. The BJP is attacking the Constitution."

On the upcoming third anniversary of Adityanath government, Yadav claimed Uttar Pradesh was lagging behind in terms of providing quality education and health services, while corruption was rampant in the mid-day meal scheme.

Replying to a question on the recent telephonic conversation with Adityanath, Yadav said, "I told him (Adityanath) that fake cases have been registered against SP leader Azam Khan."

To frame the SP MP, the district magistrate and superintendent of police were handpicked, Yadav alleged.

"The district magistrate wanted a service extension, which he got as a reward by targeting Azam Khan," Akhilesh said.

Currently, Khan, his legislator-wife Tazeen Fatma and MLA-son Abdullah Azam are lodged in Sitapur jail in the fake birth certificate case.

The case relates to two birth certificates for Abdullah Azam, who allegedly also gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the assembly elections in 2017.

Abdullah's election was set aside by the Allahabad High Court last December and the UP Legislative Assembly also disqualified him as a member and declared his seat Suar in Rampur as vacant.

In recent years, Khan has also faced charges of encroachment of land around Rampur's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University where he is the chancellor.

According to BJP sources, Adityanath had called Yadav to draw his attention to SP workers' alleged protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s visit to Allahabad last month.

"I have told my party men not to disturb any programme of the BJP, but I want to tell the BJP that it should stop sending intelligence sleuths at my press conference and in the vicinity of my house," Yadav said.

On the recent Delhi riots, the SP president said, "It seems that Union Home minister Amit Shah is angry with Yogi Adityanath. The Union Home minister said that 300 people from UP had come to spread violence (in Delhi). This statement is quite significant."

Yadav also declared that his party will not contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, and will only support the winning candidates.

As far as West Bengal election is concerned, the strategy will be prepared in consultation with party vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda, he said.

Meanwhile, several BSP leaders including former MP Balihari Babu, former minister Tilak Chand Ahirwar, and former MLAs Feran Lal Ahirwar and Anil Ahirwar joined the SP.

The leaders claimed that due to the wrong policies of the BSP, they felt insulted and therefore decided to quit the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections Samajwadi Party
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp