STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust appeals devotees to postpone visit to Shirdi amid Corona scare

On Saturday, the Siddhivinayak temple located in Prabhadevi has instructed all its employees to wear masks, while hand sanitizers have been provided to everyone inside the temple.

Published: 15th March 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Priests wearing protective mask at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday | pti

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust on Sunday appealed to devotees to postpone their visit to Shirdi for a few days in view of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"As per the directives of the government, I request the devotees to postpone their visit to Shirdi for a few days," said Arun Dongre, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi.

On Saturday, the Siddhivinayak temple located in Prabhadevi has instructed all its employees to wear masks, while hand sanitizers have been provided to everyone inside the temple. Speaking to ANI, Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Chairman, Adesh Bandekar had said, "We are providing sanitizers to all the devotees in the temple and where they stand in a queue holding the railings, are being cleaned in every 30 minutes.""We have provided masks to every security guard who comes in contact with people the most and we have taken all the important measures to prevent coronavirus," he had added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic'.Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. In India, 107 persons, including foreign nationals were tested positive till March 15 at 12 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Corona scare World Health Organisation Siddhivinayak
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp