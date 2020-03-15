STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Temporary Ram temple erected in Ayodhya

The temple is bullet-proof, water-proof and fire-proof. This will be the first time after 1992 when 'Ramlalla' will be shifted out of the temporary tent to a proper temple.

Published: 15th March 2020 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya | FILE

By IANS

AYODHYA: A small makeshift Ram temple made of bullet-proof fibre reached Ayodhya on Sunday. The structure was brought from Delhi to Ayodhya.

The temple has been equipped with many amenities. Sources said, two air-conditioners have been installed in the Ram temple to protect it from heat. The platform will be ready in the temple by March 24, after which the 'Ramlalla' idol will be placed there on March 25. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the first 'Aarti' of Lord Ram.

The temple is bullet-proof, water-proof and fire-proof. This will be the first time after 1992 when 'Ramlalla' will be shifted out of the temporary tent to a proper temple.

Head priest Acharya Satyendra Das said: "'Ramlalla' has been sitting in the tent for 27 years. But now that the new temple has arrived, 'Ramlalla' will be shifted as soon as possible. The temple made of fibre is very superior. It will have all the amenities. Now 'Ramlalla' will not have any problem."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram temple Ayodhya
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp