STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two Congress workers held in Lucknow for putting up posters of criminal cases on CM

The poster also features BJP leaders Sanjeev Balyan, Sadhvi Prachi, Sangeet Som, Suresh Rana and Umesh Mallik for their alleged role in Muzaffarnagar riots.

Published: 15th March 2020 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

Lalu Kannaujia (L) and Sudhanshu Bajpai

Lalu Kannaujia (L) and Sudhanshu Bajpai. (Photo| Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after Uttar Pradesh Congress took a plunge in the poster war to counter hoardings of anti-CAA protestors put up by the state government, two of its workers Sudhanshu Bajpai and Lalu Kannaujia wre arrested on Sunday for putting up posters featuring CM Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya along with others mentioning criminal cases pending against them.

The Lucknow police had lodged two FIRs today morning at two different police stations - Hazaratganj and Hussainganj - for indulging in action conducing pubic mischief, public property damage act and press and newspaper regulation act.

Notably, the poster put by the UP Congress workers also features BJP leaders Sanjeev Balyan, Sadhvi Prachi, Sangeet Som, Suresh Rana and Umesh Mallik for their alleged role in Muzaffarnagar riots.

Commenting on the administration’s move of naming and shaming the protestors, the UP Congress claimed that recovery should start with CM Yogi Adityanath as his name had cropped up as an accused in Gorakhpur riots.

However, state Congress chief chief Ajai Kumar Lallu justified the act of the party workers saying and there was absolutely nothing wrong with it. He said that UP CM Yogi Adityanath was a part of the legislature but he conducted himself as a ‘Judge’. "CM is one of the accused in instigating riots, so he should put up his posters first," said the UPCC chief. 

Further mentioning about Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Lallu stated that as per Maurya's affidavit submitted during Lok Sabha elections, he was accused in 11 cases including riots.

Congress workers put up posters right next to the hoardings of the anti-CAA protesters outside the UP BJP office in Hazratganj area, Lucknow. Earlier, on Friday Samajwadi Party had erected banners of rape-accused ex-Union minister Chinmayanand and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, both former BJP leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP poster war Yogi Adityanath Sudhanshu Bajpai Lalu Kannaujia Lucknow Police Uttar Pradesh CM poster Uttar Pradesh Congress
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp