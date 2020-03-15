Two Congress workers held in Lucknow for putting up posters of criminal cases on CM

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after Uttar Pradesh Congress took a plunge in the poster war to counter hoardings of anti-CAA protestors put up by the state government, two of its workers Sudhanshu Bajpai and Lalu Kannaujia wre arrested on Sunday for putting up posters featuring CM Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya along with others mentioning criminal cases pending against them.

The Lucknow police had lodged two FIRs today morning at two different police stations - Hazaratganj and Hussainganj - for indulging in action conducing pubic mischief, public property damage act and press and newspaper regulation act.

Notably, the poster put by the UP Congress workers also features BJP leaders Sanjeev Balyan, Sadhvi Prachi, Sangeet Som, Suresh Rana and Umesh Mallik for their alleged role in Muzaffarnagar riots.

Commenting on the administration’s move of naming and shaming the protestors, the UP Congress claimed that recovery should start with CM Yogi Adityanath as his name had cropped up as an accused in Gorakhpur riots.

However, state Congress chief chief Ajai Kumar Lallu justified the act of the party workers saying and there was absolutely nothing wrong with it. He said that UP CM Yogi Adityanath was a part of the legislature but he conducted himself as a ‘Judge’. "CM is one of the accused in instigating riots, so he should put up his posters first," said the UPCC chief.

Further mentioning about Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Lallu stated that as per Maurya's affidavit submitted during Lok Sabha elections, he was accused in 11 cases including riots.

Congress workers put up posters right next to the hoardings of the anti-CAA protesters outside the UP BJP office in Hazratganj area, Lucknow. Earlier, on Friday Samajwadi Party had erected banners of rape-accused ex-Union minister Chinmayanand and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, both former BJP leaders.