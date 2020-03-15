Uttarakhand confirms first case of coronavirus as trainee forest officer tests positive

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The first confirmed case of COVID-19 surfaced in Uttarakhand on Sunday with a 26-year-old trainee Indian Forest Service officer who was tested positive. The officer went on a study tour to Finland, Spain and Russia with other 61 trainees who have been kept in isolation.

Confirming the infection, CP Bhaisora, principal of Dr Susheela Tiwari Government Medical College and Hospital said, "The samples of the trainee officer were tested for positive results of Covid-19. We are also analysing samples of others to confirm if they too got the infection." The state government officials said that there is no need to panic but take precautions.

Amita Upreti, director general, health said, "The trainee is in isolation and we have kept him and others under observation. I appeal to the people of the state to take necessary precautions." Earlier, on Saturday, the state government declared the virus an epidemic