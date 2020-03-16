STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal shuts down schools till April 15, earmarks Rs 200 crore to combat COVID-19

The state government had on Sunday ordered educational institutions to remain shut till March 30.

Passengers wear masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at the Kolkata airport. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced the state government will create a Rs 200 crore fund to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, and extended the closure of all educational institutions till April 15.

She also asked cinema theatres to remain shut till March 31.

"Around 3.24 lakh people have been screened in Bengal and we are keeping a close watch on 5,590 of them. Till now there have been no positive cases in the state," she said after reviewing the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a precautionary measure, the government has decided to extend the closure of all educational institutes till Aprill 15, the chief minister said.

"We are creating a Rs 200 crore fund to tackle this crisis," Banerjee said.

