Coronavirus: Advisory issued for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said the precautionary measures are being taken to arrest the impact of coronavirus in the shrine area.

Published: 16th March 2020 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Vaishno Devi Temple

Vaishno Devi Temple (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Sunday issued an advisory asking non-resident Indians and foreigners not to visit the temple for 28 days after landing in India in the wake of the coronavirus threat.

It also advised domestic pilgrims, having symptoms like cough, heavy fever and breathing problems, to reschedule or postpone their visit to the holy shrine located atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The SMVDSB said the precautionary measures are being taken to arrest the impact of coronavirus in the shrine area.

"As a preventive measure, an advisory has been issued to the NRIs and foreigners not to visit the shrine for 28 days after landing in India as a precautionary measure against coronavirus," a spokesman of the SMVDSB said.

He said domestic visitors having symptoms like cough, heavy fever and breathing problems are also advised to reschedule or postpone their visit to the shrine.

"The advisories are also being issued on the multipurpose audio system throughout the track from Katra to Bhawan for creating awareness about the coronavirus.

"Additionally, mandatory and complete thermal scanning of all the pilgrims at Tarakote, Banganga and Helipad has been ensured," the spokesman said.

Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Ramesh Kumar said dedicated yatri help desks have been set up at the railway station Katra, helipad, enquiry and reservation at Niharika Complex wherein self-declaration forms have been mandated for the pilgrims visiting from the affected countries.

Thousands of pilgrims from across the country and abroad visit the shrine daily.

