COVID-19 forces closure of Lion Safari in Uttar Pradesh

By IANS

ETAWAH: The Lion Safari in Etawah has been closed for public till March 23, in view of the Coronavirus scare.

A notice put up by the Director, Lion Safari, informed visitors that the Safari would remain closed till March 23.

So far, visitors to the safari were being made to sanitise their hands and wear masks.

"However, we decided to close the Safari in order to prevent the virus from reaching here. This is a precautionary measure," the official said.

According to sources, a large number of foreign tourists who come Agra to see the Taj Mahal also visit the Lion Safari in Etawah.