Goa shuts down wildlife sanctuaries, zoo till March 31 amid COVID-19 outbreak

By IANS

PANAJI: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Goa government on Monday closed down all wildlife sanctuaries and the state's only zoo and national park as a precautionary measure.

The order issued by Goa's Chief Wildlife Warden Santosh Kumar states, that the order would be in place till March 31 for now.

Kumar's order said, that the decision was taken under section 27 and section 33 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

"All wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, including the Bondla Zoo of Goa (will be closed) for general public with immediate effect. These measures will remain in force until March 31 and it shall be reviewed depending upon Covid-19 situation in the state," Kumar said.

Goa has wildlife sanctuaries and one national park scattered across the state's hinterland, which touches the foothills of the Western Ghat mountains.

Currently, not a single positive coronavirus case has been detected in the state, even as on Friday Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered a partial lockdown of public spaces as a preventive measure.