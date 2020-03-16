Kamal Nath government to flout Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon’s trust vote directive?

By Express News Service

BHOPAL/NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon directive to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to prove his majority on the floor of the state Assembly on Monday immediately after the Governor’s address, may not be fulfilled, as the business listed for the day does not mention the trust vote.

The business advisory merely mentions the Governor’s address and the vote of thanks on it. Earlier in the day, when asked whether there would be a floor test after the Governor’s address, Speaker NP Prajapati was cryptic: “You will get to see what happens Monday.”

While both the Congress and the BJP camps were confident on parading their numbers, there was intense speculation on how the drama would eventually play out. The Speaker has already accepted the decision of six Scindia-loyalist ministers to vacate their Assembly seats.

Regarding the 16 other rebels, he said: “I waited for the remaining MLAs who had resigned on March 10, but none turned up. In the wake of the news reports about the MLAs fearing for their security, I am concerned as I am their guardian.”

For their part, the rebels released video messages claiming they were still in Bengaluru, adding they left the Congress of their own volition and requested the Speaker to accept their resignations. The rest of the Congress MLAs were brought back from Jaipur for the Assembly session in Bhopal.