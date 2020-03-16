Maharashtra firm tampers with sanitiser expiry date labels, raided 

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration officials raided a firm in Aurangabad and caught staff changing expiry date labels on hand sanitiser bottles to profit from the COVID-19 in the state, a senior official said on Monday.

The staff of Eurolife Healthcare in Aurangabad's Waluj industrial area were replacing '2020' on the expiry date label with '2021', FDA Joint Commissioner Sanjay Kale told PTI.

"Prices were also being changed. The raid started on Sunday evening and went on till midnight. Sanitiser stock worth Rs 50 lakh has been seized. They were manufactured in a factory in Gujarat and were being marketed by Eurolife Healthcare in Aurangabad," Kale said.