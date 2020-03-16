Maharashtra government to provide television, internet access at COVID-19 isolation centres

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that they have also decided to provide television, food, internet access, carom boards and other facilities at isolation centres. "People should not worry but come together to fight against spreading coronavirus," he added.

Thackeray also said that they have also asked all hoarding owners to display the coronavirus-related awareness information on their hoardings for the next few days. "We have also decided to paint railway stations and buses with coronavirus messages. People should be aware of this virus," he added.

Meanwhile in Panvel, eleven coronavirus-suspected patients ran away from the civc hospital by threatening local administration official. But the family members of these patients refused them to take inside their houses and asked them to first to complete the test and get better and then only to come home.