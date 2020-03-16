STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No demographic changes in J-K: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah said a very attractive industrial policy would also be announced soon to address the issue of unemployment in J&K and for ensuring rapid economic development.

Published: 16th March 2020 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah in a meeting with a J&K delegation of Apni Party.

Home Minister Amit Shah in a meeting with a J&K delegation of Apni Party. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir will have the best domicile policy in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday, assuring there would no demographic changes in the region and reiterating early restoration of statehood for the newly-created Union Territory of J&K.

Shah said a very attractive industrial policy would also be announced soon to address the issue of unemployment in J&K and for ensuring rapid economic development.

In the next four years, J&K will have three times more investments than `13,000 crore that it has received in last 70 years, Shah hoped, adding that there is a huge potential and investors are also willing to come forward.

These were some of the takeaways from Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with a 24-member political delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party led by its chief Altaf Bukhari.

Engaging for nearly two hours with the delegation on about 40-odd issues raised by them, the home minister emphasised that the government has no intention of bringing any demographic change in the region and “all such talks have no basis at all”.

Assuring the delegation that J&K will have a better domicile policy than other states in the country, he added that a reasonable economic development policy will be drafted soon after widespread consultation. Shah said his government is open to suggestions and feedback from all political parties and individuals for overall development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The government is working on a domicile policy for J&K to ensure land rights and non-gazetted jobs to the residents of J&K who have been living in the erstwhile state for the past 15 years. Other states in the country that have similar domicile policies are Himachal Pradesh, Uttarkhand and states in the Northeast.
Shah said release of all political prisoners will happen in “due course”.

Referring to steps like release of people from detention, restoration of internet, relaxation in curfew, he said that “even political prisoners will be freed in times to come as the main objective of the government is that not a single person should die, be it a common Kashmiri or security personnel”.

After the meeting, Bukhari said the home minister allayed fears of demographic changes in Jammu and Kashmir and also assured of early return of statehood. The JK Apni Party chief also raised various other issues, including autonomy of J&K Bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir Jammu
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp