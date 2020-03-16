STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SAARC vows to fight coronavirus

PM Narendra Modi proposed that experts from member states brainstorm on the medical and economic aspects of the pandemic.

Published: 16th March 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reciprocating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, leaders of SAARC nations vowed to collectively curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has already killed over 6,000 people across the globe. Addressing SAARC heads of state via video conference, Modi announced the setting up of a COVID-19 emergency fund and pledged to put $10 million in its pool.

“The fund will be based on voluntary contributions and foreign secretaries through the embassy will decide on its utilisation. It will be accessible to all the member states of SAARC,” he said. However, sources said other member states have also been asked to contribute according to their ‘capacity’.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) has India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bhutan as its members. Apart from the fund, the prime minister also announced that rapid response teams, comprising doctors, paramedics and experts, would be on standby and would be dispatched to any member state if necessary. 

“We can also start an online training capsule for medics and other authorities to apprise them of the coronavirus,”  he suggested.

Modi also proposed the creating of a common research platform to control epidemics and said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) would help in coordinating it.

“All resources of the SAARC disaster management centre in Gandhinagar would be at the disposal of member states,” he said and added that the software used by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme would be shared with member states for effective cooperation and information sharing.

The prime minister also proposed that experts from member states brainstorm on the medical and economic aspects of the pandemic.

“We must identify nodal officers in each member state and they would meet next week to take this discussion forward,” he said and added that India could help set up a website on COVID-19 in all SAARC languages. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for SAARC to collectively use their resources to tackle the pandemic and urged leaders to have similar conferences. She also proposed the setting up of an institution to fight public health emergencies. “Bangladesh would be happy to host the institution,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SAARC coronavirus
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp