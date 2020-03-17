Arunachal Pradesh school shut after class VI student commits suicide over brawl with classmates

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A school in Arunachal Pradesh, where a Class VI student was found hanging following a brawl with two other students, has been shut down indefinitely. Reports suggest that the boarders of the school, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, in Sher area of Papum Pare district were sent to their parents and guardians.

The principal and two wardens were arrested for alleged abetment of suicide. Two juveniles were also apprehended.

Papum Pare Superintendent of Police Jimmy Chiram said the three people arrested were in judicial custody while the four minors were sent to Juvenile Justice Board on Monday. He said security had been provided to the school.

On Sunday, he had told this newspaper that the boy apparently hanged himself to death and the report of post-mortem indicated prima facie the death was caused due to asphyxia. As per enquiry by the police, the deceased had picked up an altercation with two boys and later, he was found to be hanging near the hostel’s bathroom. The incident occurred on Friday at the end of the school’s games and sports period.

The police registered a case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 323/34 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt/a crime committed by several persons with common intention) of IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (punishment for cruelty to child). The family members of the deceased alleged they were not informed of the incident by school authorities.