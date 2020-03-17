Chhattisgarh Wakf Board lodges FIR against financial irregularities, illegal grabbing of its properties

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Wakf Board has launched an all-out attack against the rampant financial irregularities and the illegal grabbing of its properties which is estimated several hundred crores in the state.

Besides the irregularities, the encroachment and massive misuse of Wakf properties across the state have come under the scanner of the Board.

In one such instance, an FIR has been lodged against Anjuman Islamia Committee for financial embezzlement of Rs 3.58 crore at Jagdalpur in Bastar.

The state Wakf Board has constituted an independent observer team comprising of former judges, government officials, advocates and other professionals who during the field visits and compiling of detailed scrutiny of the available records were surprised to trace out massive financial impropriety continuing for past over a decade.

Several cases of favouritism and unfair preferences in the supervision and care of Wakf properties allegedly prevailed during the earlier regime of BJP.

The entire management of the state Wakf Board has been revamped in September 2019 after the Congress government came to power in Chhattisgarh.

'We are acting tough against all wrongdoers. The rules are being flouted even by the custodian of the properties. All such Wakf assets are now being secured and organised. The observer team is offering excellent support to us. Every irregularity and fraudulent practices would be thoroughly investigated', said Salam Rizvi, the Chairman of the State Wakf Board.