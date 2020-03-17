STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: 54,000 people across country under community surveillance, says government 

The remarks made by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were lauded by all members including those from the opposition, with Anand Sharma (Cong) also appreciating the steps.

Published: 17th March 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Health department screening passengers with thermal screening at the special medical help desk created at the Coimbatore Railway Junction on Monday to find symptoms of coronavirus. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 54,000 people across the country are being kept under community surveillance through health workers, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday while lauding efforts of doctors and paramedics in dealing with cases of coronavirus.

"As one metre social distancing is required to be taken while dealing with those affected with the virus, I laud doctors and paramedics who are working honestly with dedication while taking risks in treating these patients.

"I laud all doctors and paramedics, be it in villages or cities or in private or government in controlling coronavirus at all levels," he told the House while replying to supplementaries during Question Hour.

The remarks made by Vardhan were lauded by all members including those from the opposition, with Anand Sharma (Cong) also appreciating the steps.

The minister also urged MPs to visit quarantine facilities in their areas and suggest ways to help improve facilities and take care of deficiencies.

Vardhan said a total of 54,000 people are under community surveillance across the country and health staff are helping in keeping in touch with them while under quarantine.

The minister noted that the response has been positive in appreciating the high-quality treatment at quarantine facilities.

He also said that ICMR scientists are in touch with scientists all over the world regarding use of retroviral drugs in treating coronavirus patients and in the research underway across the world in finding treatment of the virus.

"We request members to help us by visiting such quarantine facilities in states and give us real-time feedback, to help us improve such facilities," he said.

On reports about poor facilities at such centres, he said, "these reports are exceptions, but these are are not the rule".

"I can agree with you that the facilities may not be good. It is quite possible that at some places bathrooms may not be 5-star type. We are conveying in the strongest possible manner on such complaints. These are rare complaints and are not frequent complaints received," he told the House.

The minister also informed the House that Indian scientist at ICMR are in touch with global research for treating the virus.

"We have also heard about some research being done in the United States," he said, adding new vaccines can only be introduced after following a procedure.

"We are using all kinds of retroviral drugs for treating coronavirus patients. We are thoroughly seized of the issue. We are trying to do our best for patients and treating them," he said.

Earlier, Anand Sharma (Cong) said, "We do appreciate steps being taken as per WHO protocol. But the challenges are huge, given the size of the country. There are some disturbing reports about the condition of quarantine facilities."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Rajya Sabha Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp