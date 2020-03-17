Coronavirus fear: People across religious lines come together, offer prayers in Patna

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Hundreds of people across religious lines came together in Patna to offer 'sarv dharam prathana' (All Religion Prayer) to 'crush' the outbreak of Covid-19.

Dressed up in their respective religious attires, all the people assembled at Patna's Gandhi maidan and offered prayers in their own religious ways.

People of different communities sat together and read namaz while a few others recited mantras of their concerned beliefs.



Encouraged by this kind of gathering for a humanitarian cause, onlookers also joined and started praying from wherever they stood.

'When the fury of nature comes, it unites the people. We are all one under the eyes of nature and it is realised when misfortune descends,' Manu Kumar, a passer-by said.

Besides, panicked by the outbreak residents of many districts of Bihar including Patna, Bettiah, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and others, performed a bunch of religious rituals like organising mahayagya and havan like activities.



As the world shut down borders and limited travel, India’s total number of cases touched 125 after fresh cases were reported from several states.