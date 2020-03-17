STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus fear: People across religious lines come together, offer prayers in Patna

Encouraged by this kind of gathering for a humanitarian cause, onlookers also joined and started praying from wherever they stood.

Onlookers also joined and started praying from wherever they stood. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Hundreds of people across religious lines came together in Patna to offer 'sarv dharam prathana' (All Religion Prayer) to 'crush' the outbreak of Covid-19.

Dressed up in their respective religious attires, all the people assembled at Patna's Gandhi maidan and offered prayers in their own religious ways.

People of different communities sat together and read namaz while a few others recited mantras of their concerned beliefs.

COVID-19 LIVE | India reports third death as 64-year-old Mumbai man dies at Kasturba Hospital

'When the fury of nature comes, it unites the people. We are all one under the eyes of nature and it is realised when misfortune descends,' Manu Kumar, a passer-by said.

Besides, panicked by the outbreak residents of many districts of Bihar including Patna, Bettiah, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and others, performed a bunch of religious rituals like organising mahayagya and havan like activities.

As the world shut down borders and limited travel, India’s total number of cases touched 125 after fresh cases were reported from several states.

