STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus impacts insurgents as Nagaland-based outfit postpones 'major events'

In a statement to the media, the NSCN-IM said the decision was also taken 'to stand in solidarity with the declaration of COVID-19 as pandemic by the World Health Organization'.

Published: 17th March 2020 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Naga group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM)

Naga group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Not just the common man, coronavirus has impacted the insurgents too. Major Naga rebel group National Socialist Council of Nagalim or NSCN-IM on Tuesday decided to cancel or postpone a series of upcoming events as preventive measures.

In a statement to the media, the outfit said the decision was also taken "to stand in solidarity with the declaration of COVID-19 as pandemic by the World Health Organization".

The rebel group, which runs a parallel government called Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim (GPRN), decided that there would be no celebration of the "Naga Republic Day' on March 21 and holding of the GPRN’s budget session.

The celebration of silver jubilee of Naga Freedom Fighters Widow’s Welfare Federation has been also postponed. The outfit also decided not to organise any interview, press conference, media interaction and meeting.

The GPRN, which has various ministries including finance, usually holds the budget session during the last week of March. It is here that it chalks out its "tax" structure and expenditure for the year.

The taxes, collected from salaried people, traders, transporters, contractors and also households, help the group to meet expenses on food, transport, salaries disbursed to its members etc. Every household is required to pay the annual "house tax" to the outfit.

There are at least six other extremist groups in the state and they too levy similar taxes on people to keep their "government" running. 

Traders and others have been at the receiving end for long by being forced to pay multiple taxes to the myriad groups. Earlier, some organisations had voiced concerns on the multiple taxes and insisted on "one government, one tax".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 National Socialist Council of Nagalim NSCN IM Nagaland coronavirus
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp