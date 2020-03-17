STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Packed like sardines into isolation centres in Delhi, citizens cry foul

The poor facilities at the isolation building where citizens landing from abroad, specifically from COVID-19 affected countries, heightened their sense of panic.

Published: 17th March 2020 08:34 AM

Coronavirus isolation ward at Government Hospital

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many Indian citizens who landed in New Delhi from various European countries amid the Coronavirus outbreak and have been quarantined, are complaining of unsanitary conditions at the centres.

Several citizens returned from Spain and France early on Monday. As soon as they landed, they were taken to a government building where they will be in isolation for 14 days. However, the poor facilities at the building has heightened their sense of panic.

M Sandeep, a Telugu student from Vijayawada, has been quarantined at a training centre for Dwarka Police in New Delhi.

Speaking to Express, he said, “I was in Paris and I landed here in Delhi at Monday, 1 am. Right after the initial health checks, I was taken to this centre along with others by authorities.”

“The problem is that more than 40 of us are staying together. Even if we do not have the virus, there are chances that we may contract it at this centre because we are staying together,” Sandeep added. He said that there are only five bedrooms and three washrooms.

Sandeep and others have now sent a complaint to police authorities seeking better facilities. The issue came to light when another returnee posted about the group’s plight on social media.

Some citizens have hit out at them stating that this is an extraordinary situation and they ought to be content with the given facilities.

