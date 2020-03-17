STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 impact: India bans entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia till March 31

The government has also banned the entry of passengers from EU countries, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till March 31 on Monday.

Published: 17th March 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus | Pti

Passengers wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect, according to an additional travel advisory.

In continuation of the travel advisory issued on March 11 and March 16, the following advisory has been issued.

"Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect," it said. No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IST).

COVID-19 LIVE | India reports third death as 64-year-old Mumbai man dies at Kasturba Hospital

The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure, according to the advisory.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also issued a circular in this regard on the lines of the government advisory.

This instruction is a temporary measure and shall be in force till March 31 and will be reviewed subsequently.

The government has also banned the entry of passengers from EU countries, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till March 31 on Monday.

India on Tuesday reported its third coronavirus fatality with a 64-year-old man dying in Mumbai, Health Ministry officials said as the number of positive cases rose to 125.

Comments

