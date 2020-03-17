STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 pandemic: 23 long-distance trains including Rajdhani, Duronto cancelled

The Howrah-Mumbai Duronto Express connecting Kolkata with Mumbai stands cancelled both ways between March 24 to April 1.

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: In a significant decision to help contain the spread of coronavirus, the Central Railway on Tuesday announced cancellations of 23 long-distance trains including the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express and most trains on the Pune sector, for varying periods, an official said.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in both directions connecting Mumbai with New Delhi will be cancelled on March 20, 23, 27 and 30, and in return direction, on March 21, 24, 26 and 31.

The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Nizamabad Express in both directions stands cancelled from March 21 to March 29.

The LTT-Manmad Express is cancelled March 18-31, the Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express in both directions cancelled March 18-April 1, and the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express cancelled both ways between March 18-31.

The LTT-Ajni Express will not run in both directions from March 20 to March 30, and the Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express is cancelled both ways from March 22-April 1.

Similarly, the Nagpur-Pune Express is cancelled on March 25, the Pune-Nagpur Express on March 26 and April 2, and return journeys cancelled on March 20 and 27, and the Pune-Ajni Express is cancelled on March 21 and 28, and its return journeys on March 22 and 29.

The Bhusaval-Nagpur Express is cancelled in both directions between March 18-30 and the Kalaburagi-Secunderabad Express March 18-31.

