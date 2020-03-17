STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 pandemic: Uncertainty looms over elections to Bodo council

Pramod Bodo, who is the chief of United People’s Party Liberal, said people were coming out in large numbers to take part in poll campaigns despite the coronavirus scare.

Published: 17th March 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Former Assam student leader Pramod Bodo. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: There is an uncertainty on the April 4 elections to autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in view of the outbreak of coronavirus.

As of now, there is no official word on whether the polls will be postponed. The state’s election commission said if any decision were to be taken on the deferment of the polls, it would be taken by the authority of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The BTC comes under the Constitution’s Sixth Schedule where the governor of the state is the ultimate authority. Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi could not be reached for comments. So far, no coronavirus positive case has been reported in Assam.

In a video conference with district authorities on Tuesday, Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Whatever decision pertaining to the BTC election needs to be taken will be taken by the state government”. On Monday, he had said as elections are a constitutional matter, the state cannot interfere.

In order to check the gathering of people, the state government has already ordered the shutdown of educational institutes, cinema halls, swimming polls, gymnasiums, children’s parks etc till March 29. But in the four districts of Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD), which are administered by the BTC, campaigning for the BTC elections is going on full swing with the participation of thousands of people.

Pramod Bodo, who is the chief of United People’s Party Liberal, said people were coming out in large numbers to take part in poll campaigns despite the coronavirus scare.

“Campaigning is going on in full swing. We haven’t received any instructions from the state election commission,” he said.

Minister and BTC’s ruling Bodoland People’s Front leader Pramila Rani Brahma claimed there was no panic among people in BTAD areas as none in Assam had been infected to the virus.

Meanwhile, Sarma, who is also the state’s Health Minister, advised people not to venture out if possible.

“I would say people should, if possible, offer Friday namaz or perform pujas at home instead of visiting religious sites,” he said. He appealed to people to avoid gathering as far as possible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bodoland Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp