Down but not out! Harish Rawat may take another shot at electoral politics

DEHRADUN: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat is likely to contest the 2022 Assembly elections, sources within the state unit of the Congress said. Rawat had contested the 2017 polls from two constituencies — Haridwar Rural and Kichha — but failed to secure victory from any of them.

“I am a dedicated worker of the party and will serve the party until my last breath. If the party thinks I should contest 2022 elections, I will do so,” Rawat, who is currently in Madhya Pradesh on the instructions of party high command, said when asked about the his future plans.

The veteran leader had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency which was touted as end of his political career. Experts also pointed out that other factions in the state party unit, such as one led by leader of opposition Indira Hridayesh will oppose Rawat’s candidature vehemently.

“Rivalry between these two factions of the state unit is not unknown. People who were thrown out of the party after defeat of Hridayesh’s son in 2018 municipal elections for mayor in Haldwani were taken back on Rawat’s behest.

Hridayesh did not like this so there is going to be strong opposition,” said political commentator Jaswant Singh Rawat.“Rawat is undoubtedly the only mass leader from the party in Uttarakhand. Hence, he cannot be ignored. If he wants to contest 2022 as CM candidate, leadership will give it a thought,”a party member said.

