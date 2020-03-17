Gurugram woman tests positive for COVID-19, becomes Haryana's first case

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: A 29-year-old woman in Haryana's Gurugram who has travel history to Malaysia and Indonesia tested positive for coronavirus, a top health official said on Tuesday.

The woman works for a Gurugram-based company.

"This is the first positive case of the coronavirus in Haryana," state Director General of Health Suraj Bhan Kamboj told the media.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Gurugram and her condition is stable, he said.

Her throat swabs sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology confirmed her positive for coronavirus.