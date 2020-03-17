STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh speaker writes to Governor Lalji Tandon to ensure safe return of 16 'missing' MLAs

On Tuesday evening, speaker NP Prajapati wrote to Tandon about having recently got resignations of the 16 MLAs as legislators not from them, their kin or well wishers, but from some other persons.

Published: 17th March 2020 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati

Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Hours after the Congress in Madhya Pradesh petitioned the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking direction to the Centre and BJP-led Karnataka government to grant it the access to communicate with its rebel MLAs, state Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati wrote to governor Lalji Tandon to take concrete steps for safe return of the 16 MLAs.

The development came around ten hours after the Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalist rebel legislators (including the six former ministers-legislators whose resignations as legislators have been accepted) held a press conference in Bengaluru, making it clear that they were not held captive by anyone in Bengaluru and had resigned on their own.

On Tuesday evening, Prajapati wrote to Tandon about having recently got resignations of the 16 MLAs as legislators not from them, their kin or well wishers, but from some other persons.

ALSO READ| Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath makes appointments to key constitutional posts amid BJP's dismay

"In accordance with House Conduct and Business rules of the Vidhan Sabha, all the 16 MLAs were directed to appear before me in my office, but none of them turned up so far, owing to which their resignations are still under consideration before me. Also, none of these 16 MLAs attended the first day of the Vidhan Sabha budget session on Monday. Further, the kin of some of these MLAs have expressed concern about the security and safety of the respective legislators, due to which I being the State Assembly head, am also concerned about these MLAs," the Speaker wrote to the Governor.

"As the resignations of the MLAs were rendered to me not by them, their kin or well-wishers, but some other persons, hence the possibility of the resignations having been written by the missing MLAs under pressure is confirmed," he added.

"As you’re the constitutional head and guardian of the state, hence I request you to take concrete steps for safe return of the 16 missing legislators for addressing my and the MLAs’ kin concerns," the Speaker requested the Governor.

Earlier, on March 13, CM Kamal Nath while meeting the Governor had also raised the issue of the "missing" MLAs and their safety. He had accused the BJP leaders of having held those MLAs captive in Bengaluru with the help of local police.

ALSO READ| Neither Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon nor Speaker Narmada Prasad have final say on floor test

He had also written a similar letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested both, the Governor and tShah, to initiate steps to track and rescue those legislators.

The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government had plunged into deep crisis on March 10, after former union minister and senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from Congress and later joined the BJP. Also, 22 Scindia loyalist MLAs, including six cabinet ministers sent resignations from Vidhan Sabha membership to the Governor and Assembly Speaker on March 10.

A few days later, BJP MLA and former state home minister Bhupendra Singh handed over to the Speaker, the original copies of the hand written resignations of the 22 rebel Congress MLAs and requested the Speaker to accept them. But the Speaker issued directions to the MLAs to appear before him personally in the matter.

On March 14, the Speaker accepted the resignations of six of the 22 rebel MLAs, who just a day before, had been sacked by the Governor as ministers on CM’s advice. Resignations of remaining 16 rebel MLAs are yet to be accepted.

On Tuesday, the rebel MLAs in Bengaluru questioned before the journalists, why the Speaker was not accepting their resignations just like he accepted resignations of their six colleagues. One of the rebel legislators alleged that delaying acceptance of resignations was a ploy to try and break the unity of their group.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NP Prajapati Madhya Pradesh crisis Madhya Pradesh Congress MP Congress MLAs MP rebel MLAs Lalji Tandon
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp