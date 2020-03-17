MP political crisis: SC seeks Kamal Nath govt's response on BJP's plea for immediate floor test

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government on a plea by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking a direction to conduct an immediate floor test on the floor of the assembly by Wednesday.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that it will issue the notice to the state government and others, including the secretary of the legislative assembly.



The court said 'in view of the urgency of the case, notice is required to be answered by Kamal Nath government by Wednesday 10.30 am.'

Chouhan and nine other BJP lawmakers, including the leader of opposition in the state assembly, moved the Supreme Court on Monday just after Speaker NP Prajapati cited coronavirus concerns and adjourned the house till March 26 without taking the floor test, apparently defying the directions of Governor Lalji Tandon.



Meanwhile, another 16 rebel MLAs have also approached the court for getting their resignations accepted and told the bench that they are no way under any pressure as claimed by Kamal Nath government.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi told the bench that this case represents a complete travesty of democracy.

'The rationale of this case is that a floor test is required,' Rohatgi contended.