STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP political crisis: SC seeks Kamal Nath govt's response on BJP's plea for immediate floor test

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that it will issue the notice to the state government and others, including the secretary of the legislative assembly, for March 18 at 10.30 am.

Published: 17th March 2020 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government on a plea by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking a direction to conduct an immediate floor test on the floor of the assembly by Wednesday.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that it will issue the notice to the state government and others, including the secretary of the legislative assembly.

ALSO READ: Neither Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon nor Speaker Narmada Prasad have final say on floor test

The court said 'in view of the urgency of the case, notice is required to be answered by Kamal Nath government by Wednesday 10.30 am.'

Chouhan and nine other BJP lawmakers, including the leader of opposition in the state assembly, moved the Supreme Court on Monday just after Speaker NP Prajapati cited coronavirus concerns and adjourned the house till March 26 without taking the floor test, apparently defying the directions of Governor Lalji Tandon.

ALSO READ | MP crisis: BJP moves SC demanding immediate floor test after Assembly adjourned till March 26

Meanwhile, another 16 rebel MLAs have also approached the court for getting their resignations accepted and told the bench that they are no way under any pressure as claimed by Kamal Nath government.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi told the bench that this case represents a complete travesty of democracy.

'The rationale of this case is that a floor test is required,' Rohatgi contended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh political crisis MP floor test Madhya Pradesh floor test sc Supreme Court Kamal Nath
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp