STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ranjan Gogoi defends his nomination to Rajya Sabha, says will speak after taking oath

In a gazette notification on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind nominated Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members.

Published: 17th March 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Ranjan Gogoi

Ranjan Gogoi. (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday defended his nomination to the Rajya Sabha, a decision criticised by several retired judges.

“I am perhaps going to Delhi tomorrow (Wednesday). Following my return after swearing-in, I will address the media to say why I accepted it,” Gogoi told some journalists at his Guwahati residence on Tuesday.

“In the Parliament, it will be an opportunity to project the views of the judiciary before the legislative and vice versa,” he said.

The 64-year-old Gogoi, who retired as the CJI in November last year, was nominated to the Upper House by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. He is the second person from Assam after educationist Mrinal Miri to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Two others, academician BB Dutta from Meghalaya and boxer MC Mary Kom from Manipur, were earlier nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Justice Gogoi was among the apex court's four sitting judges who held an unprecedented press conference in January 2018 when they claimed then Chief Justice Dipak Misra had allotted "selective assignment of cases to preferred judges" and "sensitive cases were being allotted to junior judges".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranjan Gogoi Rajya Sabha
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp