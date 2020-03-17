STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Six detention centres in Assam with capacity of 3,331 persons: Home Ministry tells Lok Sabha

The TMC lawmaker had asked the Home Ministry about detention centres in Assam and their capacity.

An under-construction detention centre for people who are not included in a 'citizens register' in Kadamtola Gopalpur village, in Goalpara district, some 170km from Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha about six detention centres in Assam with a capacity of 3,331 persons.

"There are six detention centres in Assam having a capacity of 3,331 persons. The detention centre in Tezpur has a capacity of 797 persons, Silchar (479), Dibrugarh (680), Jorhat (670), Kokrajhar (335) and Goalpara (370)," said the Home Ministry in a reply to Nusrat Jahan Ruhi, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP.

Responding to a question on new detention centres which are yet to be constructed and made operational in Assam, the Ministry said a detention centre at Matia, Goalpara with a capacity of 3,000 is under construction.

Nusrat asked the Home Ministry about the number of people died in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) detention camps in the North-Eastern states especially in Assam during the last one year.

"There is no NRC detention camp/center in the state of Assam. 10 inmates of the six detention centers in Assam, where declared foreigners/convicted foreigners are kept, died in different hospitals from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020," the Home Ministry said.

"During the said time frame, three teams of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) have visited detention centers in Assam and have interacted with declared foreign nationals," it added.

