Villagein in Haryana's Kurukshetra district to be renamed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has approved renaming of a village in Kurukshetra district in Haryana following a request of the state government.

The Union Home Ministry gave a go-ahead to the proposal after getting formal nod from a few central organisations, officials said on Monday.

The No Objection Certification has been issued for changing the name of village “Amin” to “Abhimanyupur” in Kurukshetra district in Haryana, a home ministry official said.

The Union Home Ministry considers the proposals of name change according to the existing guidelines in consultations with agencies concerned.

It gives its approval to the change of name of any place after taking no-objections from the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts and Survey of India. These organisations have to confirm that there is no such city, town or village in their records with a name similar to the proposed one.