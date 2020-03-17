STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi govt to transfer fixed amount to labourers' accounts to sustain during COVID-19

The decision to this effect was taken at the cabinet meeting presided by CM Yogi Adtiyanath as total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now risen to 14. 

Published: 17th March 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. (Photo | EPS, TP Sooraj)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Amidst the rising case of coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Tuesday has decided to transfer a fixed amount directly into the account of daily wagers through RTGS to help the proletarian sustain during the tough times.

The decision to this effect was taken at the cabinet meeting presided by CM Yogi Adtiyanath as the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now risen to 14. 

The CM set up a three-member committee under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna along with state Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi and labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya as two other members. The committee has been asked to submit a report comprising district wise details of daily wagers within three days so that financial assistance could be extended to them at the earliest, said state government spokesman and state Power Minister Shrikant Sharma.

“As per the plan, the government will transfer a fixed amount to the account of labourers through RTGS so that the workers' families could sustain themselves,” said Sharma.

Meanwhile, the state government has also ordered the closure of all tourist places including the Taj Mahal in Agra and museums across the state till March 31. During this time, cleanliness will be maintained at the tourist destinations and monuments, but the entry of tourists will be prohibited. All theatres, multiplexes have also been closed. Tehsil Day, Samadhan Divas and CM’s Janata Darshan has also been suspended till April 2.

In other major decisions taken in the wake of corona outbreak and to prevent its spread, Yogi extended the period of the closure of all the educational institutions till April 2. The Yogi government also ordered the postponement of all types of examinations, including competitive examinations, till April 2. As per the earlier order, the schools and colleges were closed till March 22.

A ban has been imposed on all kinds of protest or demonstration inviting congregation of people in the state. However, the anti-CAA protestors at three paces – Lucknow, Prayagraj and Azamgarh--  are adamant at continuing their stir.

While the CM has issued the appeal to the people of the state to avoid going to crowded places, the respective district officials have been ordered to establish communication with the managers and various religious leaders requesting them to avoid large gatherings both in temples and mosques.

The state cabinet also approved a proposal to extended free of cost screening and treatment to all the coronavirus patients at state hospitals.

“The state government will bear whatever expenditure is incurred on the treatment of corona positive patents.  Private and government employees in the state are exempted from biometric attendance. Also, as much as possible the employees would work from home and during this time their salary will be paid,” said Sharma.  “Also, there will be no deduction in salary of the leave period,” he added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 Yogi Adtiyanath
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp