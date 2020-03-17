Yogi govt to transfer fixed amount to labourers' accounts to sustain during COVID-19

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amidst the rising case of coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Tuesday has decided to transfer a fixed amount directly into the account of daily wagers through RTGS to help the proletarian sustain during the tough times.

The decision to this effect was taken at the cabinet meeting presided by CM Yogi Adtiyanath as the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now risen to 14.

The CM set up a three-member committee under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna along with state Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi and labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya as two other members. The committee has been asked to submit a report comprising district wise details of daily wagers within three days so that financial assistance could be extended to them at the earliest, said state government spokesman and state Power Minister Shrikant Sharma.

“As per the plan, the government will transfer a fixed amount to the account of labourers through RTGS so that the workers' families could sustain themselves,” said Sharma.

Meanwhile, the state government has also ordered the closure of all tourist places including the Taj Mahal in Agra and museums across the state till March 31. During this time, cleanliness will be maintained at the tourist destinations and monuments, but the entry of tourists will be prohibited. All theatres, multiplexes have also been closed. Tehsil Day, Samadhan Divas and CM’s Janata Darshan has also been suspended till April 2.

In other major decisions taken in the wake of corona outbreak and to prevent its spread, Yogi extended the period of the closure of all the educational institutions till April 2. The Yogi government also ordered the postponement of all types of examinations, including competitive examinations, till April 2. As per the earlier order, the schools and colleges were closed till March 22.

A ban has been imposed on all kinds of protest or demonstration inviting congregation of people in the state. However, the anti-CAA protestors at three paces – Lucknow, Prayagraj and Azamgarh-- are adamant at continuing their stir.

While the CM has issued the appeal to the people of the state to avoid going to crowded places, the respective district officials have been ordered to establish communication with the managers and various religious leaders requesting them to avoid large gatherings both in temples and mosques.

The state cabinet also approved a proposal to extended free of cost screening and treatment to all the coronavirus patients at state hospitals.

“The state government will bear whatever expenditure is incurred on the treatment of corona positive patents. Private and government employees in the state are exempted from biometric attendance. Also, as much as possible the employees would work from home and during this time their salary will be paid,” said Sharma. “Also, there will be no deduction in salary of the leave period,” he added.

