Army and Assam Police bust cache of arms, ammunition and war-like stores

NEW DELHI: The security forces have busted huge cache of arms, ammunition and war-like stores in Assam. The operation was based on intelligence inputs.

Defence PRO in Tezpur, Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said, "Security forces on Wednesday busted huge cache of arms, ammunition and war-like stores which could have been used by Anti National Elements to carry out violence in the upcoming BTAD elections."

Lt Col Pande added that the operation was launched after receiving intelligence inputs in which multiple teams of Indian Army and Assam Police conducted extensive search operations in Kokrajhar and Udalguri districts.

The leads regarding information of cache was being worked upon since last month. On receiving reliable information about the location of arms cache in the general area of Chirang Reserve Forest, and Bandarguri village, troops belonged to the Red Horn Division carried out search operations.

"Joint teams were assisted by Army Tracker Dog and the cache was recovered at two different locations consisting heavy calibre arms, ammunition and other war-like stores belonging to unknown insurgent group," said Lt Col Pande.

Lt Col Har Wardhan said, "The success of the operation will go a long way in ensuring lasting peace in BTAD and Assam and thwart any nefarious designs of anti national elements with upcoming BTC elections scheduled next month."

The major recoveries are as under:-